Two killed in road accident in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two people died as a result of a road accident in Bukhar Zhyrau district of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

It happened on July 9 at around 06:15 pm on the 34th kilometer of the Karaganda-Karkaralinsk highway. A 56-year-old driver of Audi 80 lost control of his car, and it plunged into a water-filled ditch.

As a result, the 70- and 56-year-old passengers of the car died at the scene.

The driver was rushed to a hospital.

An investigation is underway.



