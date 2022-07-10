EN
    13:11, 10 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Two killed in road accident in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two people died as a result of a road accident in Bukhar Zhyrau district of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    It happened on July 9 at around 06:15 pm on the 34th kilometer of the Karaganda-Karkaralinsk highway. A 56-year-old driver of Audi 80 lost control of his car, and it plunged into a water-filled ditch.

    As a result, the 70- and 56-year-old passengers of the car died at the scene.

    The driver was rushed to a hospital.

    An investigation is underway.



