Two killed, one injured in East Kazakhstan traffic accident

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident in Ayaguz area, East-Kazakhstan region, has killed two people and injured one, Kazinform refers to the regional Internal Affairs Department.

A driver of "VAZ 2107" car lost steering and made a rollover near Orken village. As a result of the accident the 34-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger of the car have died at the scene. Another passenger, aged 7, has been hospitalized. An investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the accident has been launched.