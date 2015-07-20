EN
    12:08, 20 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Two killed, one injured in East Kazakhstan traffic accident

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident in Ayaguz area, East-Kazakhstan region, has killed two people and injured one, Kazinform refers to the regional Internal Affairs Department.

    A driver of "VAZ 2107" car lost steering and made a rollover near Orken village. As a result of the accident the 34-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger of the car have died at the scene. Another passenger, aged 7, has been hospitalized. An investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the accident has been launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents East Kazakhstan region Incidents
