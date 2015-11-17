EN
    09:52, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Two kindergartens, two schools to be opened in Akmola region by the yearend

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - At a working meeting governor of Akmola region focused on the construction of four major social facilities in the region.

    According to the press service of the regional administration office, a school will open its doors in Makinsk rural area. The education facility is designed for 420 children. A school in Taytobe village of Tselinograd district will receive 300 pupils. It was also reported that two kindergartens will be put into operation in Akkol and Stepnogorsk town of the region. Following the meeting Sergey Kulagin, head of the region, has instructed the contractors to take steps to complete the construction and installation works before the yearend and commission the objects as per schedule.

