Two large cities of Kazakhstan to be on quarantine from Mar 19
Given the complicated situation related to the spread of COVID-19 infection in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities and to prevent the spread of coronavirus in other cities of Kazakhstan, the Commission took a decision to launch additional restrictive, preventive and anti-epidemiological measures in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the PM’s press office informs.
The measures which will come into effect as of 00:00am March 19 include:
- The introduction of quarantine and launch of large-scale sanitary and anti-epidemic measures;
- Establishing the perimeter of the quarantine area and determining entry / exit points;
- Restriction on the movement of people and on entry / exit of vehicles;
- Ensuring non-stop operation of special health institutions in three categories: for those infected, suspected of infection and those quarantined;
- Identifying sectors of the territory of cities and their borders to restrict the movement of citizens. Identifying the organizations for food supply to the population;
- Suspension or restriction of the movement of public transport in the daytime and suspension at night;
- Suspension of operation of non-food market places, large shopping centers and malls, except for the facilities located in them for the sale of food and medicines;
- Establishment of a new mode of operation of public catering facilities on the principle of «delivery to customers,» with the strengthening of sanitary and anti-epidemiological measures;
- Reorganization of the work hours of the public service centers;
- Determining the daily need of the population in quarantine areas and each of the sectors in food stuffs, medicines, life support items and basic necessities;
- Other organizational measures.