Two leading Russian universities to open branches in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two leading Russian universities will open their branches in Kazakhstan this autumn.

One of them – the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) – will be in Almaty. Another university – Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas – will be opened in Atyrau, Kazinform learned from the Prime-Minister's Office.

An appropriate decree was adopted by the Government of Kazakhstan.

Beginning from October, the students of Kazakhstan will get an opportunity to study such priority majors as Secure High-Performance Computing Systems, Elementary Particle Physics and Space Physics, Oil and Gas Exploration, Development, Operation and Comprehensive Mechanization and Automation of Oil and Gas Fields, Oil and Gas Transport on the ground of Russian universities. 200 grants have been allocated for this purpose. Leading professors and lecturers from Russia will be attracted to the educational process.

The opening of Russian universities’ branches in Kazakhstan will enable Kazakh youth to obtain diplomas from the leading foreign universities without leaving the country.

In January 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to open five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan till 2025.

In February 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation. Besides, Kazakh and Russian sides entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement on establishment and operation of the branches of Kazakhstani universities in Russia, and Russian universities in Kazakhstan.



