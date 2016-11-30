Two main gas pipelines connected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh national gas transportation operator KazTransGas built a booster compressor station at the connection TIP-02 between the main gas pipeline "Bukhara gas-bearing region-Tashkent-Bishkek-Almaty" and "Kazakhstan-China", the company said in a message Nov. 29.

The new booster compressor station located in Zhambyl region will allow to have gas pumping between these pipelines, despite different design pressures, trend.az reports.



This is the first such compressor station of its kind built in Kazakhstan. It will allow to diversify the gas flows. The station's capacity is 6 billion cubic meters of gas a year.



KazTransGas funded the construction from its own funds.

With the commissioning of the pumping station KazTransGas will be able to pump gas from such huge Kazakhstan's fields as Tengiz, Karachaganak, Kashagan and Zhanazhol to abroad by economic price. Moreover the station creates an alternative route for sustained gas supplies to the consumers of Almaty and Almaty region, bypassing Kyrgyzstan.