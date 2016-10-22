Two main spiritual books are on International Space Station

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Two main spiritual books of the world have travelled in the space, Prior of Baikonur Saint George Temple Father Sergius told Kazinform journalist .

"In 2000 it was our temple's initiative to send the Bible, Koran, Gospel, and icons to the space. They are on the International Space Station still", the Father says.

Later, in 2007, when Malaysian astronaut, Sheikh Muzaffar Shukor flew to the space, he brought a special holder for the Koran, according to the Father. "The astronauts of different confessions on the ISS now have what they need for them to fulfill their spiritual needs » - he said.



The main book of the Muslim, Koran, visited the space in 1994 when Kazakh spaceman Talgat Mussabayev delivered it to "Mir". During all his flights in 1994, 1998 and 2001 he had Koran, Kazakhstan flag and Kazakh earth with him.

Father Sergius has been blessing all launches since 1998 with a prayer and aspersing the rockets and astronauts. This time he has come to the launching pad to bless the crew of the expedition 49/50 flying to the International Space Station.

Today the craft 'Soyuz MS-02' has mated to ISS. Sergey Ryzhykov, Andrey Borissenko and Robert Kimbrough are now on the station and have started working at the orbit.

