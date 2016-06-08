Two Majilis deputies join Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, will join the Accounts Committee for control over execution of the republic budget.

The chamber voted for MPs Konstantin Plotnikov and Khalida Kambarova unanimously. They were nominated by Chairman of the Majilis' Committee for Finance and Budget Ms Gulzhana Karagussova.



"Each chamber has the right to nominate a member of the Accounts Committee for the term of 5 years. We've decided to nominate two new members of the Accounts Committee since the term of office of the previous nominees has expired," Majilis Speaker Mr. Baktykozha Izmukhambetov said at a plenary session of the chamber of Wednesday.