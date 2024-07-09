Two men die in water accidents in N Kazakhstan

One man lost his life in a tragic water incident in the vicinity of Borki village in the North Kazakhstan region. Local residents discovered the body in the Esil River, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations, the body was recovered from the water by rescuers. The identity of the deceased is being established. It is believed to be a man of European nationality, aged approximately 35-40 years old. The body was removed from the water and transported for forensic examination.

The circumstances of the death of another male aged 20 are also being investigated in the region. It is presumed that the young man drowned on July 1 in Lake Karakol in Kyzylzhar district. A forensic medical examination has been appointed. The demise circumstances are currently under investigation.