09:55, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6
Two men drown in Lake Zaisan
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Two men drowned in Lake Zaisan on Sunday, a source at the regional emergencies department confirmed.
The accident occurred on June 19 in Shengeldy village located in Kurchumskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.
On Monday morning locals pulled a body of a 45-year-old man out of the water.
A lifeless body of the second man, also 45, was found in the water three hours later. Both men reportedly went fishing on June 19.