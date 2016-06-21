Two men drown in Lake Zaisan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Two men drowned in Lake Zaisan on Sunday, a source at the regional emergencies department confirmed.

The accident occurred on June 19 in Shengeldy village located in Kurchumskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.



On Monday morning locals pulled a body of a 45-year-old man out of the water.



A lifeless body of the second man, also 45, was found in the water three hours later. Both men reportedly went fishing on June 19.