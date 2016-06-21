EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Two men drown in Lake Zaisan

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Two men drowned in Lake Zaisan on Sunday, a source at the regional emergencies department confirmed.

    The accident occurred on June 19 in Shengeldy village located in Kurchumskiy district of East Kazakhstan region.

    On Monday morning locals pulled a body of a 45-year-old man out of the water.

    A lifeless body of the second man, also 45, was found in the water three hours later. Both men reportedly went fishing on June 19.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Regions Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!