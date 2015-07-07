EN
    12:46, 07 July 2015

    Two men drown in S Kazakhstan

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two people drowned in waters of South Kazakhstan region on Monday, July 6.

    A man thought to be in his 50s drowned while swimming in the Karakysh River on Monday evening. Rescuers spent hours trying to find his body. They succeeded on early Tuesday morning. According to reports, the man's body was pulled out of the water at approximately 6 a.m. Another man aged 28 drowned in the conflux of two rivers - Arys and Syrdarya in the region the same day. Rescue crew found his lifeless corpse hours later.

