Two men involved in propaganda of terrorism arrested in E Kazakhstan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - June 12 two residents of Ayagoz town, East Kazakhstan region, were detained for promoting terrorism or public incitement to commit a terrorist act.

Earlier the police obtained the information that the two men through social networks promoted the ideas of terrorism and religious extremism. In addition, the suspected allegedly recruited citizens of Kazakhstan to participate in the fighting on the side of international terrorist organizations, according to the website of the regional Prosecutor's office. During house checks police officers found a considerable amount of ammunition, literature, audio and video materials promoting religious extremism. The suspects have been put into the temporary detention center. Investigation is underway.