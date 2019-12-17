EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:08, 17 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Two men killed after SUV collides with Karaganda region

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A freight train and a SUV collided at a railway crossing near the city of Balkhash, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    An accident occurred 37 kilometers from the city of Balkhash at a railway crossing which was not equipped with a barrier. A freight train collided with Toyota Prado driven by a 56-year-old resident of Balkhash.

    As a result of the accident, the driver of Toyota Prado and its 33-year-old passenger died from the injuries on the spot. Another passenger of the vehicle was admitted to a nearby medical facility.

    A pre-trial investigation was launched.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Regions Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!