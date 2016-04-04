EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 04 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Two men killed in house fires in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in house fires in Pavlodar region last weekend, authorities say.

    A man died in the house fire in Bayanaul village on April 2. According to reports, the fire started at 12:33 p.m. and was extinguished at 1:36 p.m. local time. It covered an area of 18 square meters.

    Another fire broke out at a 4-room house in Ekibastuz on April 3. It started at 3:50 a.m. and covered an area of 80 square meters. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the fire was put out at 5:10 a.m. They found a man's lifeless body in the debris.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Regions Accidents News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!