Two men lost in snowstorm in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Emergency Department of Akmola region reported about two men who were lost in a snowstorm.

One of the lost is a resident of Atbasar district. He left home on December 17 at about 4 pm. The second person is a resident of Astrakhan district. Yesterday, at around 7 pm he left home but never made it back to his home. Relatives reported them missing after they searched and failed to find them. According to weather forecasters over the last 10 days the wind speed in Akmola region has reached 20 meters per second. Blowing snow and black ice have closed all the roads out of Kokshetau. In addition, according to Kazhydromet, air temperature in the region will significantly drop.