Two more die from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan bringing the total number of deaths to 70, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, a woman, born in 1956, has passed away in Pavlodar region. A coronavirus-infected man, born in 1966, has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Mangistau region.

Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equal 70.