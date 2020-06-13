EN
    10:45, 13 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Two more die from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan bringing the total number of deaths to 70, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, a woman, born in 1956, has passed away in Pavlodar region. A coronavirus-infected man, born in 1966, has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Mangistau region.

    Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equal 70.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
