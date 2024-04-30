Two more Forbes businessmen sent money to floods victims

Two more Kazakhstani businessmen Kairat Itemgenov and Almas Mynbayev from the Forbes list sent money to the fund “Qazaqstan Khalqyna” (“To the Kazakh nation”) to help flood victims, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Based on the data of the fund, Kairat Itemgenov sent 1.3 billion tenge, and Almas Mynbayev - 450 million tenge.

Kairat Itemgenov is the majority shareholder of Aqniet Group LLP which operates large pharmacy chains in Kazakhstan, particularly Europharma and ArzanPharm. In 2023, he was included in Forbes Kazakhstan's lists of “50 Most Influential Businessmen of Kazakhstan” and “50 Richest Businessmen of Kazakhstan”.

Almas Mynbayev is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nomad Life and Nomad Insurance. In 2023, he was included in the ranking of “50 Richest Businessmen of Kazakhstan”.

As estimated, more than 190 billion tenge were sent by business sector to the floods victims.