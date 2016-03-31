Two more Kazakhstanis win Olympic license to Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two more Kazakhstanis have won the licenses for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kazakhstani boxers took part in the boxing tournament in China.

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, weight category up to 75 kg, in the semifinal has knocked out Mongolian athlete Shinebayar Narmandakh.

Dariga Shakimova (75 kg) has defeated Ung Zhang from Korea with a score of 3: 0.

At the moment Kazakhstan has seven licenses in boxing for the Olympic Games in Rio.