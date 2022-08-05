Two more medals for Kazakhstan at 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Sofia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo athletes added two more medals to the country’s medal tally at the Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Zhavokhiron Islamov took home bronze in -55kg weight category. One more bronze went to Alibek Shaikenov in -59kg weight class.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the Kazakh taekwondo squad had clinched two silver and one bronze medals.

Photo: kaztkd.kz







