EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Two new appointments made in Kostanay region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov has appointed new heads of two regional departments, Kazinform has learned from alau.kz.

    Gulzhan Mendekinova was named as head of the Languages Development Department at the administration of Kostanay region. Previously, she served as head of the Archives and Documentation Department at the regional administration.



    It should be noted that Ms Mendekinova is a native of Kostanay region and worked there throughout her entire career. She started out as a teacher back in 1987.

    Saule Aimukhambetova stepped into Ms Mendekinova's shoes at the Archives and Documentation Department. Prior to the appointment she served as head of the regional Finance Department for 11 years.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kostanay region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!