Two new appointments made in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov has appointed new heads of two regional departments, Kazinform has learned from alau.kz.

Gulzhan Mendekinova was named as head of the Languages Development Department at the administration of Kostanay region. Previously, she served as head of the Archives and Documentation Department at the regional administration.







It should be noted that Ms Mendekinova is a native of Kostanay region and worked there throughout her entire career. She started out as a teacher back in 1987.



Saule Aimukhambetova stepped into Ms Mendekinova's shoes at the Archives and Documentation Department. Prior to the appointment she served as head of the regional Finance Department for 11 years.



