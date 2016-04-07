Two new bus terminals to be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two new bus terminals are to be built in Astana in the upcoming years.

"The bus terminals which are expected to serve 9,000 people on an average weekday will be commissioned in 2019," Aliya Bikeyeva, head of the public private partnership department of Astana Innovations JSC announced Thursday.



The first bus terminal worth 5.4 billion tenge will be constructed in Abylaikhan Street, the second one worth 4.6 billion tenge will be built in Tlendiyev Street.