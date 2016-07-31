Two passenger trains delayed in Aktobe regions due to derailment of 22 freight cars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two passenger trains "Astana-Atyrau" and "Astana-Aktobe" are late in Aktobe because of derailment of freight cars at the Nikeltau-Aitekebi section of the railroad, the press service of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC informs.

All passengers of the delayed trains are provided free meals.

As it was informed, 22 freight cars derailed at the Nikeltau-Aitekebi section of the railroad at 2:10 am, July 31.

As it was informed, the work of the railroad will be soon restored.