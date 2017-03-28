EN
    14:20, 28 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Two passengers injured in bus crash in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two passenger have been injured in a bus crash in Atyrau today, Kazinform correspondent reports. The bus crashed into a concrete guard rail.

    "A steering failure is reportedly to blame for the accident with the passenger bus," spokesperson of the Atyrau police Gulnazira Mukhtarova said. "As a result of the road accident, two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene."

    The police are investigating.

