EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:10, 24 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Two people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Shymkent

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of KazTransGas Aimak.

    On February 24, two bodies of people, born in 1994 and 1992, have been found in an apartment of a dwelling house on Turkestanskaya Street. According the city’s Emergency department, the persons have presumably died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The investigation is underway.


    Tags:
    Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!