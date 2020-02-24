Two people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of KazTransGas Aimak.

On February 24, two bodies of people, born in 1994 and 1992, have been found in an apartment of a dwelling house on Turkestanskaya Street. According the city’s Emergency department, the persons have presumably died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The investigation is underway.