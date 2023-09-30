Two people die in plane crash in Karaganda region

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Karaganda region on Saturday morning, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

The UPLA286 plane reportedly crashed in Karaganda region during a training flight. The plane lost contact with the control tower soon after taking off at 7:46 am.

The plane went down at 8:44 am 5 km away from Doskey village in Karaganda region. Two bodies were recovered from the site of the plane crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.