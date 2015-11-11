11:33, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6
Two people died in W Kazakhstan road accident
URALSK. KAZINFORM Alcohol intoxication became a reason for a severe road-traffic accident in West Kazakhstan region again.
A drunk driver of Lada Granta car crossed into the oncoming lane and smashed into Niva Chevrolet. A driver of Niva and a passenger of Lada died at the spot. The passenger is being identified now.
The accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway.
According to the regional internal affairs department, the driver of Lada was intoxicated.
A criminal case has been launched. Investigation is underway.