    11:33, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Two people died in W Kazakhstan road accident

    URALSK. KAZINFORM Alcohol intoxication became a reason for a severe road-traffic accident in West Kazakhstan region again.

    A drunk driver of Lada Granta car crossed into the oncoming lane and smashed into Niva Chevrolet. A driver of Niva and a passenger of Lada died at the spot. The passenger is being identified now.

    The accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway.

    According to the regional internal affairs department, the driver of Lada was intoxicated.

    A criminal case has been launched. Investigation is underway.

