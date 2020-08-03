Two people drown in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 2 people have drowned in water reservoirs of Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Department.

A young man drowned in the village of Akkemer, Mugalzhar district, on August 2. The young man was 17 years old. His body was retrieved by divers from a depth of 3.5 meters.

Rescuers found a body of a 34-year-old man on a 7-meters depth of the Ilek River, Alga district.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was drunk.