Two people drown in Lake Issyk-Kul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people drowned in Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan this week, Kazinform has learnt from Turmush agency. One of them turned out to be a resident of Almaty city.

A lifeless body of the man showing no signs of violent death was found on Lake Issyk-Kul. The first victim thought to be in his 70s turned out to be the resident of Almaty city born in 1947.



The same day a 7-year-old boy who was spending holidays with his parents in the area drowned in the lake. His father pulled the boy out of the water and rushed him to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, the boy died in an intensive care unit without regaining consciousness. The family are the residents of the town of Naryn.