Two people drowned over weekend in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people have drowned over the last weekend in Aktau, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

A 44-year-old resident of Aktau has drowned Saturday evening, June 27, off 4th district beach. The man drowned while swimming. Second tragedy occurred in Sygyndy area. A 23-year-old resident of Mangystau region has died as a result of drowning. Aibol Zhumashev, head of the water-rescue service of Mangystau region, said that residents of the areas are informed that swimming in the water bodies is prohibited. However, despite signs prohibiting swimming, the sites are popular attraction for bathers.