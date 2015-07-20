EN
    12:47, 20 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Two people drowned over weekend in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Last weekend airmobile rescue services found and recovered from water bodies of two drowned persons.

    Thus, July 17 a 61-year-old man drowned in an artificial reservoir of Zyryanovsk area. In Ulba River of Ust-Kamenogorsk rescuers found the body of a 14-year-old boy. It turned out that the teenager drowned while swimming on July 17. According to the Emergency Department, since the beginning of the season 38 people have drowned in water reservoirs of the region.

