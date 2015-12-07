Two people found dead inside car in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - In Arshalinskiy area in a motor vehicle were found two people including a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, the press service of the regional department of internal affairs reported.

According to the police, the bodies were found today, December 7, in a garage located in Arshaly district. According to preliminary data, the young people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning from car exhaust fumes. There were no signs of violence.