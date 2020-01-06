Two people injured in carwash fire in the capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured in a carwash fire in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the city’s Emergency Situations Department.

The fire occurred at about 4:53 p.m. at a carwash on the Sukhanberdin Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found Land Cruiser and Mitsubishi vehicles in flames.

As a result of the accident two people were injured. They were admitted to the City Hospital 1.

The fire was eliminated at 5:37 p.m. The cause of the fire is being established. In total, 4 pieces of equipment and 20 personnel of the Nur-Sultan Emergency Situations Department were involved in firefighting.