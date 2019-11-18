14:23, 18 November 2019 | GMT +6
Two people killed after vehicle collides with tree
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident was registered in the city of Usharal, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The tragedy occurred on November 18. A BMW 530 car crashed into a tree on one of the central streets of the town.
As a result a 23-year-old car driver and one of the passengers have died at the scene. Two more people with various injuries were hospitalized in the Alakol district hospital.