    14:23, 18 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Two people killed after vehicle collides with tree

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident was registered in the city of Usharal, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The tragedy occurred on November 18. A BMW 530 car crashed into a tree on one of the central streets of the town.

    As a result a 23-year-old car driver and one of the passengers have died at the scene. Two more people with various injuries were hospitalized in the Alakol district hospital.

