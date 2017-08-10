Two people killed in plane crash near Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two people were killed in a Tecnam P2002 plane accident near the Azem Aerodrome, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee under the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

"According to the preliminary information, a Tecnam P2002 aircraft took off to conduct a training mission and crashed 2 km from the Azem Aerodrome today at 09.53 a.m. 2 people were killed (a flight instructor and a cadet)," the statement says.

The aircraft belongs to the Civil Aviation Academy. The Azem Aerodrome is 43 km far from Almaty city.

It is noted that the Transport Accidents Investigation Department of the Investment and Development Ministry has initiated an investigation.