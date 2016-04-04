EN
    20:43, 04 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Two people trapped under collapsed wall in Istanbul

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least two people were trapped after a wall collapsed in in the central park of Istanbul, Kazinform learnt from TASS.

    “Several people were injured and trapped under rubble of collapsed wall in Instabul,” TASS says citing Anadolu Agency.

    The incident occurred in Gulhane Park – a popular place for tourists and local residents.

    Search-and-rescue teams are working at the scene. No information about the cause of the accident has been reported.

