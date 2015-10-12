Two police officers killed in car crash in S Kazakhstan rgn

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two police officers were killed in a traffic accident in South Kazakhstan region.

According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, the accident has taken place today on Shymkent - Shayan road near Kutarys village. "Toyota Camry" driven by a resident of Sairam district, born in 1995, went into the oncoming lane and head collided with "Toyota Carina". As a result a driver and a passenger of Toyota Carina have died on the spot. It was informed that the two victims of the road accident were officers of the regional Department of Internal Affairs. A driver of "Toyota Camry" and his passenger were taken to the district hospital. Pre-trial investigation was launched.