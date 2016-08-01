Two policemen injured in Almaty armed attack pass away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two police officers who were injured in the armed attack in Almaty city on July 18 have passed away at the intensive care unit at a hospital, a source at the Almaty Internal Affairs Department said.

Doctors were fighting for the lives of Serik Abildayev and Meirambek Rakhmatullayev till the very end, but the injuries were too serious.



Staff of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department and the Veterans' Council extended their condolences to the families and loved ones of senior sergeant Abildayev and lieutenant Rakhmatullayev on the occasion of their tragic death.



Kazinform International News Agency also offers its deepest condolences to their families.



Earlier it was reported that five people - three police officers, frontier guard and a senior citizen were killed and eight more were wounded in the armed attack organized by Ruslan Kulekbayev in Almaty city on July 18. One more police officer died of sustained injuries on July 19.