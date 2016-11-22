EN
    19:30, 22 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Two Qatari women robbed of €5mln worth jewelry and clothes in Paris

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Qatari women were robbed on a Paris motorway at around 9pm Monday night, Sputniknews reports citing AFP.

    As reported, the women were driving in a Bentley along a motorway from Le Bourget Airport, when two masked men forced them to stop at a service station.

    The passengers and a driver of the car were paralyzed with a teargas and robbed of jewelry, luggage and clothes worth €5mln.

    The victims turned out to be sisters aged approximately 60. Their names are unknown still, but they are reported to be the nationals of Qatar.

    Photo: Pixabay

     

