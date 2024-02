Two earthquakes were recorded southeast of Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The first quake measuring 5.6 on the MPV scale was centered in the territory of China, 378 km southeast of Almaty city. it hit at 9:10 am local time.

The epicenter of the second quake was also located in the territory of China, 383 km southeast of Almaty city. It was reported at 12:10 pm Almaty time.

No tremors were felt in Kazakhstan.