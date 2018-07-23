Two quakes jolt Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismological Stations of the Kazakh Education Ministry has recorded two earthquakes on July 23, 2018, Kazinform reports.



The first quake was centered 332 km southwards Almaty in the territory of China at 02:23:08 a.m. Almaty time. Its energy class is 10.1, MPV magnitude is 4.6.



The second one was recorded 519 km south-west away from Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and China. The MPV magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 20 km. its energy class is 10.0. No tremors were felt, the Network of Seismological Stations reports.