Two quakes recorded in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Emergency Situations Ministry recorded two earthquakes on September 1, Kazinform reports.

The first one was recorded at 08:49 a.m. It was centered 259 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The MPV 4.5 magnitude occurred at a depth of 15 km.

Another one rocked at 10:34 a.m. It was centered 559 km eastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The MPV 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 25 km.



















