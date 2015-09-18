Two Quechua Indians deported from Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two citizens of Ecuador belonging to the Quechua ethnic group have been deported from the North Kazakhstan region for illegal occupation.

The foreign guests had visitor entry permit only and were accused of selling their compact disks in Petropavlovsk, regional internal affairs department says. The Ecuadorian guests - Alberto and Ernesto - came to Petropavlovsk from Otavalo city. They earned money playing national instruments, singing Quechua ethnic songs and selling bracelets, amulets and disks. By the decision of the specialized administrative court of Petropavlovsk, the foreigners' activity was recognized illegal. They were imposed a fine amounting to 25 monthly calculation indexes [= KZT 49,550 ,editor] and deported from the country.