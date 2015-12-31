EN
    10:41, 31 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Two regions closed roads for bad weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions have closed roads because of bad weather conditions.

    According to the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor" East Kazakhstan region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility) has introduced restrictions on the movement of trucks on the highway "Omsk- Maikapchagai" (942-1002 km). Karaganda region restricted vehicular traffic for all kinds of vehicles on the road "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1364-1416 km).

