    07:56, 11 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Two regions closed roads for blizzard

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Blizzard and poor visibility made Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions' authorities to impose road traffic restrictions, MIA Emergencies Committee informed.    

    Thus, Saryozek-Koktal road section has been closed in Almaty region since January 10 for all types of vehicles.

     

    East Kazakhstan region has imposed traffic restrictions  since January 10 due to worsening weather conditions (blizzard and poor visibility). Charsk-Bakyrchik road section remains closed for all types of vehicles. 

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
