    17:08, 19 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Two regions of Kazakhstan on high wind warning

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists have put two regions of Kazakhstan on high wind alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and 25 mps are expected to hit East Kazakhstan region on February 20.

    Eastern and southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl region on February 20-21. Gusts will range between 23-28 mps at daytime on February 20. On February 21, gusts may reach up to 30 mps and more in the southwest of the region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
