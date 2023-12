NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and eastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be high in Turkestan region on April 11.



The same day Kyzylorda region will see thunderstorm, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, and hail as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.