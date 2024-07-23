Two republican motorways to be completed in W Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the repair of two highways of republican importance in the West Kazakhstan region is nearing completion. These are the Kaztal-Zhanybek-Russia border highway (142 km) and the Unge-Bisen-Sayhin highway (103 km), which together span 245 km, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, stated that specialists have fully completed asphalt works on the first site, while the second one still requires the construction of last 10 km.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A total of 142 km of the Kaztal-Zhanybek-Russian border road construction has been completed. The final stage of the road facilities construction has commenced including the lighting installation and road signposting along the settlements. Five new rest areas with well-appointed sanitary-hygienic units have been provided in order to enhance the comfort of users of the republican road. It should be noted that this road connects the regional center with Kaztal, Zhanybek and Bokey Orda district and provides access to the Russian Federation.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

As for the Unege - Bisen - Saykhin road, the contractor is completing the last 10 km of the road. Within a month, the specialists will start the improvement works. As part of the overhaul, the lighting, road signs as well as markings will be installed. In addition, road builders have started the average repair of the only road to Zhangir Khan's residence (Khan Ordasy village). This section is located between the republican motorway Unege - Bisen - Saykhin - the border of the Russian Federation and the village of Khan Ordasy in Bokey Orda district of the West Kazakhstan region.