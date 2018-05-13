Two rescued from mountains in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two students, born in 1997 and 1998, were rescued from the Akmechet gorge in the rural district of Alatau, Tolebi district.

The day before the young men set for a climbing tour. Later on they could not find their way back and failed to descend from the mountain in the night-time, the emergencies department of South Kazakhstan informs.





The rescue team of 5 members contacted them early next morning and helped them descend from the gorge peak. They both were in good health after the night spent in the mountains, the report said.



The rescue operation lasted for more than five hours.

