Two Russian citizens died in horrific bus-truck accident in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two citizens of the Russian Federation were among those killed in the bus-truck crash on Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway on Wednesday, Kazinform reports citing Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov.

“Three of the dead passengers are Kazakhstanis, two are from the Russian Federation. The sixth victim has not been identified yet,” Imankulov said.

Recall that the accident occurred July 27 at 18:00 local time in Karabalyk district of Kostanay region, on Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway, when a passenger bus moving from Russia’s Chelyabinsk to Zhitikara (Kostanay region) collided with a freight truck, which had crossed into the oncoming lane.

44 passengers and 2 drivers were in the bus. 6 people including a 12-year-old girl died as a result of the tragedy. 31 people including two children were injured in total. 37 people were evacuated from the accident site.

Investigation has been launched. A hotline service has been launched for the families and relatives of the victims and those injured in the accident.