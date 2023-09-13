EN
    19:09, 13 September 2023

    Two Russian speed skaters change sport nationality to represent Kazakhstan

    Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexey Filippov
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Two Russian speed skaters have changed their sport nationality to represent Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Sport Sherdingera Telegram Channel.

    Kristina Silayeva and Yelizaveta Golubeva will get a chance to represent Kazakhstan in 2025, 24 months after the sport nationality switch.

    Silayeva is the current winner of the Russian Speed Skating Championships in the 500m event. As for Golubeva, she is the European and Russian champion as well as Junior World champion.


